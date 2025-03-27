Corient Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,023,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 78.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Chemed by 111.5% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 4.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,820,000 after acquiring an additional 15,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Chemed by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chemed from $633.00 to $667.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.67, for a total transaction of $1,187,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,957,441.93. The trade was a 1.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brian C. Judkins bought 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $519.50 per share, with a total value of $75,327.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,721. This trade represents a 9.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHE stock opened at $609.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $572.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $566.15. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $512.12 and a 12 month high of $646.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

