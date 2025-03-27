Corient Private Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TS. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Tenaris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Tenaris by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tenaris by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 291.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. 10.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TS. Barclays increased their price objective on Tenaris from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Tenaris from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tenaris from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Tenaris Price Performance

Shares of Tenaris stock opened at $40.22 on Thursday. Tenaris S.A. has a 1 year low of $27.24 and a 1 year high of $40.87. The firm has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.08.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. Tenaris had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tenaris S.A. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenaris Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.54. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is 31.02%.

About Tenaris

(Free Report)

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.