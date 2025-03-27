Corient Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,847,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth $21,561,000. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3,152.2% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 178,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,165,000 after purchasing an additional 173,054 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $9,522,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,782,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $90.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.68. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $74.38 and a 1 year high of $101.87.

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

