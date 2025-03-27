Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,142 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the third quarter valued at $855,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Korea Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $530,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Korea Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $525,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Korea Electric Power by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 99,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 49,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,000.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Korea Electric Power stock opened at $7.66 on Thursday. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $9.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $16.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.04 billion.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

