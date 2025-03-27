Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,513 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trimble during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in Trimble by 722.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Trimble from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra upgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Trimble from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $68.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $77.78.

In related news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 3,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $266,932.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,985.75. The trade was a 53.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher F. Keating sold 5,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $411,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,421 shares of company stock worth $831,683. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

