Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in Ryder System by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on R. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ryder System from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryder System presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

NYSE:R opened at $144.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.97. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.88 and a 52-week high of $171.78.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.06. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 3.87%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.22%.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

