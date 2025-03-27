Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,150 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in América Móvil by 125.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,590 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 36,520 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,872 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares during the period. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC grew its stake in América Móvil by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC now owns 413,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after buying an additional 73,022 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in América Móvil by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in América Móvil during the 4th quarter worth $487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil Trading Up 0.4 %

América Móvil stock opened at $14.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $20.31. The stock has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.27). América Móvil had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 6.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on América Móvil from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on América Móvil from $17.60 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com upgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $17.30 to $13.70 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, América Móvil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.15.

América Móvil Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

