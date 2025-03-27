Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $1.21 Million Stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,026 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Westlake were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Erste Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Westlake by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 141,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,019,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Westlake by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Westlake by 525.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 278,329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,766,000 after buying an additional 233,838 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,411,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Westlake by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WLK shares. Citigroup upgraded Westlake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Westlake from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Westlake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Westlake from $147.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Westlake from $168.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

NYSE WLK opened at $101.58 on Thursday. Westlake Co. has a 12 month low of $99.18 and a 12 month high of $162.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 143.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is 45.36%.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

