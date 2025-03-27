Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $1.22 Million Stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,707 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth about $525,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,510,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in United States Steel by 646.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 506,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,902,000 after acquiring an additional 438,771 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United States Steel by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,839,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,691,000 after acquiring an additional 37,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in United States Steel by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,600,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,883,000 after acquiring an additional 28,293 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of X stock opened at $43.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.24 and a 200-day moving average of $37.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $43.61.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.38). United States Steel had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 4.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 13.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on United States Steel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on United States Steel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on United States Steel from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United States Steel from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United States Steel currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.32.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

