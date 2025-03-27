Corient Private Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (NYSEARCA:IGPT)

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (NYSEARCA:IGPT – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Members Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF by 251.5% in the fourth quarter. Members Advisory Group LLC now owns 216,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,804,000 after buying an additional 155,085 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF by 813.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 120,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 107,722 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,214,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF by 5,755.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 88,686 shares during the period. Finally, Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,105,000.

Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF Stock Performance

IGPT stock opened at $42.73 on Thursday. Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF has a one year low of $38.63 and a one year high of $50.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.74 and its 200 day moving average is $46.00. The firm has a market cap of $405.51 million, a PE ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF Company Profile

The Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (IGPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an index of securities that derive more than 50% of their revenue to the future media industry. These components may be from any market-cap, and from any geography.

