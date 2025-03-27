Corient Private Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,234,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,357,000 after buying an additional 252,942 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 9,399 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 96,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 210,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 69,363 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $21.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.02. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $23.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.0985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

