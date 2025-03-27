Corient Private Wealth LLC Increases Position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,279 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 12,210,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,462 shares during the period. Conifer Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,605,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,492 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 282.2% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 7,258,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,717,000 after buying an additional 5,359,190 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 3,445,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,752,000 after buying an additional 802,497 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.27.

NYSE:STLA opened at $11.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $29.03. The stock has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.35.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

