Corient Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 19,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $113.98 on Thursday. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $108.80 and a 12 month high of $139.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.53.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $579.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.19 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 30.20%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 175.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LAMR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $121.76 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.60.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Featured Stories

