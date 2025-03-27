Corient Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 24,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 77,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

HST stock opened at $14.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.18 and a 200 day moving average of $17.26.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.29. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HST shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Compass Point downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.54.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

