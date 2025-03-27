Corient Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Corient Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Plan Group Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,905,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period.

CIBR stock opened at $65.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.52 and a fifty-two week high of $71.92.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

