Corient Private Wealth LLC Purchases 2,055 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAN. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 4th quarter valued at $94,484,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,833,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,619,000 after buying an additional 981,505 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 43.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 938,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,286,000 after buying an additional 286,380 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,504,000 after acquiring an additional 238,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 898,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,671,000 after acquiring an additional 129,354 shares during the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryan Specialty

In other Ryan Specialty news, EVP Brendan Martin Mulshine sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $2,079,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $2,350,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,074.35. The trade was a 57.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,360 shares of company stock worth $16,006,428 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RYAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ryan Specialty from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Ryan Specialty from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.27.

Ryan Specialty Stock Down 1.4 %

RYAN opened at $71.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.15. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.48 and a fifty-two week high of $75.97.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $663.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.80 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 48.01% and a net margin of 9.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Ryan Specialty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.57%.

Ryan Specialty Profile

(Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

