Corient Private Wealth LLC Purchases 404 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,575 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

MANH stock opened at $175.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.03 and a beta of 1.47. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.10 and a fifty-two week high of $312.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.18 and a 200-day moving average of $252.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 2,788 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.83, for a total value of $476,274.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,263 shares in the company, valued at $17,298,758.29. This trade represents a 2.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MANH. Raymond James lowered their price target on Manhattan Associates from $305.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $282.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $244.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.78.

Get Our Latest Report on MANH

Manhattan Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.