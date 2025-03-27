Corient Private Wealth LLC Purchases 9,800 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 94.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLF. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 60,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 47,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 295.5% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,911,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,815 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 104,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 78,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,668,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $57.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.41 and a 12-month high of $62.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.93.

Sun Life Financial Cuts Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.30. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 8.08%. Research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.5876 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 60.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cormark raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

