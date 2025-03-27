Corient Private Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,465 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Vale by 195.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 64,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 42,565 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Vale by 274.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 162,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 119,061 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vale by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,605,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $427,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635,167 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Vale by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 147,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 18,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Vale by 229.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 26,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 18,172 shares during the period. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VALE opened at $10.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average of $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $13.14.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.36). Vale had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3758 per share. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $15.25 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Vale from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.26.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

