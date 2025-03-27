Corient Private Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,344 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 76.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 399,144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,941,000 after purchasing an additional 173,225 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,635,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 890,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $82,382,000 after acquiring an additional 50,980 shares during the period. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the fourth quarter worth $4,625,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 334.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,961 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 29,220 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 31,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total value of $3,116,374.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,723,690.23. This represents a 18.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Mcrobbie bought 600 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,135 shares in the company, valued at $501,843. The trade was a 10.84 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,332 shares of company stock worth $3,825,169. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Strategic Education from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $114.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Strategic Education stock opened at $84.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.94. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.43 and a 52 week high of $123.62.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.10). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $311.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.18 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.39%.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

