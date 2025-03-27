Corient Private Wealth LLC Reduces Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Corient Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

BATS IFRA opened at $45.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.44. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $40.93 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.