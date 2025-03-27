Corient Private Wealth LLC Reduces Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 43.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $66,268,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,160,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,407,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,477,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Price Performance

WTM stock opened at $1,895.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,876.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1,867.20. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1,665.71 and a 12-month high of $2,023.00.

White Mountains Insurance Group Announces Dividend

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $12.44 earnings per share for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 10.29%.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.05%. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Featured Articles

