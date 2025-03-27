Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 10,402 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,409 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 10,402 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.11% of InMode worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 154.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,781 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in InMode during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in InMode by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in InMode by 6.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,985 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INMD opened at $18.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 2.08. InMode Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $21.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INMD shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of InMode from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

