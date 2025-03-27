Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 11,425 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,425 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 198.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 504,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,120,000 after acquiring an additional 335,667 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 633,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,953,000 after purchasing an additional 213,041 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,432,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,971,000 after buying an additional 172,122 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 860,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,975,000 after buying an additional 286,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 16,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TEVA opened at $15.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $22.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.16.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

