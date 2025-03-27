Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 15,511 Shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,511 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in KT were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get KT alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KT. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in KT by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in KT by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in KT by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of KT during the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KT. UBS Group began coverage on KT in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

KT Stock Performance

KT stock opened at $17.87 on Thursday. KT Co. has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $18.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.47 and a 200-day moving average of $16.42.

KT Company Profile

(Free Report)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.