Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 277 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Natera by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 12,025 shares during the last quarter. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 10,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,244,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Natera by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 232,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,852,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $149.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.14 and a beta of 1.80. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.13 and a 1 year high of $183.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. Natera had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.23%. The company had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.91 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NTRA. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Natera in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.12.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 78,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $12,958,888.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,150,756.13. The trade was a 22.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.69, for a total value of $590,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,183.76. This represents a 29.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 306,797 shares of company stock worth $48,940,883. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Further Reading

