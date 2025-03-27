Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 371 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get AGCO alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AGCO by 3.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 454,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,442,000 after purchasing an additional 13,737 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at $479,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in AGCO by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 95,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in AGCO by 29.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 31,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AGCO shares. Robert W. Baird cut AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on AGCO from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Baird R W downgraded shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.60.

AGCO Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of AGCO opened at $97.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of -17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.24. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $84.35 and a 1 year high of $125.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.84.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.04). AGCO had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently -20.39%.

AGCO Profile

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.