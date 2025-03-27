Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 3,807 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Corient Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,807 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 267.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 200,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,846,000 after buying an additional 145,889 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Zillow Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jun Choo sold 1,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $99,248.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,750,215.16. This trade represents a 1.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 6,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $541,475.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,467 shares in the company, valued at $9,906,735.24. This represents a 5.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,065 shares of company stock worth $7,660,165. 23.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Z stock opened at $71.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.59 and a 200 day moving average of $72.88. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.45 and a 1-year high of $89.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of -152.17, a P/E/G ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.27.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. Analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Baird R W upgraded Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

