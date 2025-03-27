Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 566 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Corient Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bunge Global by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 22,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Bunge Global by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bunge Global by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global stock opened at $74.25 on Thursday. Bunge Global SA has a 1-year low of $67.40 and a 1-year high of $114.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.98 and its 200 day moving average is $83.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.17). Bunge Global had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 2.14%. Research analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BG. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Bunge Global from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

