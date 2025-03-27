Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 6,930 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Corient Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,930 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HOOD. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 3.3% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $44.73 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $66.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 47.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $29,370,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $250,552.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,552.64. This represents a 50.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,955,655 shares of company stock valued at $143,072,448 over the last 90 days. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.29.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Recommended Stories

