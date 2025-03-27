Corient Private Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Corient Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 189,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,308 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,300,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,379,000 after buying an additional 237,024 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in United Microelectronics by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,661,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,831,000 after acquiring an additional 53,105 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in United Microelectronics by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,205,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,995,000 after purchasing an additional 240,380 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 314.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,279,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,774,000 after purchasing an additional 970,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,186,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,988,000 after purchasing an additional 168,399 shares during the period. 5.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United Microelectronics stock opened at $6.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.96. United Microelectronics Co. has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.19.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.35%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.40.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

