Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geometric Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 7,562,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,013,000 after acquiring an additional 364,596 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,026,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,820,000 after purchasing an additional 324,453 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,744,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,367,000 after buying an additional 159,216 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 4,606,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,513,000 after buying an additional 710,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,828,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,164,000 after buying an additional 254,240 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $26.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.93. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $27.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.80.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a $0.0685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.