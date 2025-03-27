Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Holdings Boosted by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 16,255.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 11,044,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,242,848,000 after acquiring an additional 10,977,064 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,616,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,176,000 after buying an additional 291,893 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Entegris by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,941,000 after buying an additional 49,846 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in Entegris by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,550,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,636,000 after acquiring an additional 500,581 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Entegris by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,493,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,917,000 after acquiring an additional 113,238 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ENTG shares. StockNews.com cut Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.88.

In other Entegris news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 12,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $1,352,751.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,722,954.40. This represents a 26.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 984 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $106,272.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,524. This trade represents a 8.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entegris stock opened at $92.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.41. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.29 and a 1 year high of $147.57.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 12.83%. On average, research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 20.73%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

