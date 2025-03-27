Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 305 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 472.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Regal Rexnord by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 30.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RRX opened at $122.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12 month low of $113.73 and a 12 month high of $185.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.58 and a 200-day moving average of $156.01.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.22). Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 3.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Regal Rexnord in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Regal Rexnord from $191.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Regal Rexnord from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.13.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

