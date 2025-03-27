Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 3,905 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) by 86.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 0.06% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNOV. Barclays PLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNOV opened at $47.16 on Thursday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $50.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.94 million, a P/E ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.17 and a 200-day moving average of $47.87.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

