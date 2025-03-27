Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 494 Shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBF. Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 176,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 35,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,419,000. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GBF opened at $103.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.18 and a 200 day moving average of $103.85. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.44 and a 12 month high of $107.84.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

