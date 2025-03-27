Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 363 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 851,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,870,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 732,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,850,000 after buying an additional 10,628 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 628,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,116,000 after buying an additional 27,172 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 497,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,167,000 after buying an additional 213,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 419,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,281,000 after acquiring an additional 10,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

WH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $122.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.08.

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $91.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.28. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $67.67 and a one year high of $113.07.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 20.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.18%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

