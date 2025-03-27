Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 601 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 13.5% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 28,063,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,374,000 after buying an additional 3,329,892 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,334,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,757,000 after acquiring an additional 190,738 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 8.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,273,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,473,000 after purchasing an additional 616,517 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,896,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,333,000 after purchasing an additional 236,808 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,035,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,202,000 after purchasing an additional 36,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $31.13 on Thursday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $33.07. The stock has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.13 and a 200 day moving average of $30.37.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 15.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.3094 per share. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 58.45%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

