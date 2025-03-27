Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys New Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,463 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Infosys by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 25,841,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,039 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Infosys by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,517,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,221,000 after buying an additional 102,341 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Infosys by 2.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,272,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,315,000 after acquiring an additional 322,648 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Infosys by 5.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,072,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,235,000 after acquiring an additional 297,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Infosys by 1,668.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,228,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,656 shares during the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $18.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.01. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $23.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.82.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Infosys had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 31.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on INFY shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. HSBC raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, CLSA upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.70.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

