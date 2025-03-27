Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 11,613 FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:GNOV)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:GNOV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNOV. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000.

Shares of GNOV opened at $34.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.95. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November has a twelve month low of $32.39 and a twelve month high of $36.32. The stock has a market cap of $270.35 million, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.34.

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF -November (GNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

