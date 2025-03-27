Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Cuts Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 67.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,878 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ONTO. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 209.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 532.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Onto Innovation

In related news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.19, for a total transaction of $7,671,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,986,341.48. This trade represents a 18.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $169,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,715. This trade represents a 5.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,827 shares of company stock worth $18,182,185 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Onto Innovation Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $133.13 on Thursday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.47 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.29.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 14.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Onto Innovation from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Onto Innovation from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.88.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

