Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUSA. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $116.89 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $102.20 and a 52-week high of $127.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.79.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.