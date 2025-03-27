Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Decreases Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVT. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 15,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Vestcor Inc raised its position in shares of Avnet by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 31,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Avnet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVT stock opened at $48.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09. Avnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.24 and a 1 year high of $59.24.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.01). Avnet had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Avnet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Avnet from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

