Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,471 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TDVG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 479,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,965,000 after purchasing an additional 34,798 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $357,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 137,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after acquiring an additional 67,859 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 90,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TDVG opened at $40.63 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $36.25 and a 12 month high of $42.14. The company has a market capitalization of $779.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.05 and its 200 day moving average is $40.77.

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

