Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 54,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 25,554 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $55,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 40.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,261,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844,603 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 39.3% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 145,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 41,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.6% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,887,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,367,000 after purchasing an additional 47,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on COLD. Citigroup cut their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.82.

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $21.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -63.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.41 and a 52-week high of $30.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.81 and a 200 day moving average of $23.64.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $666.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.03 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is an increase from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -270.59%.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

