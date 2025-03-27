Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Grows Stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in EnerSys in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in EnerSys by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $96.39 on Thursday. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $88.50 and a 52-week high of $112.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.06.

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.85. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 9.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that EnerSys will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.88%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENS. StockNews.com raised EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded EnerSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EnerSys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

