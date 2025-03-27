Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $368,000 Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APAM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,920,000 after purchasing an additional 82,868 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,695,000 after buying an additional 10,802 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 42,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 16,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APAM opened at $40.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.70 and its 200-day moving average is $43.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.83. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $37.89 and a one year high of $49.54.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 74.02%. Equities research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.31%.

APAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

