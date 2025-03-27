Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $380,000 Stake in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BUCK)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its position in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BUCK – Free Report) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,597 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF by 283.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 14,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period.

Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BUCK opened at $24.60 on Thursday. Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $25.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.61.

Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th. This is an increase from Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Simplify Stable Income ETF (BUCK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. BUCK was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

