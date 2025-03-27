Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $387,000 Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,146 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 8,073 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 501.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,055 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,800,000 after buying an additional 93,422 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $4,488,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $550,506.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,778.66. This trade represents a 10.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total value of $157,103.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,323.72. This represents a 13.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,736 shares of company stock worth $4,022,825. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 price target (up from $163.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.71.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $130.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.19 and its 200-day moving average is $122.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $99.06 and a 12 month high of $148.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.44.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

