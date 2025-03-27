Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $422,000 Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIVE. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Five Below during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Five Below by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FIVE shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Five Below from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Five Below from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $117.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

In other news, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $45,575.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,830.32. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $498,635.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,197,552.92. This trade represents a 8.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $77.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.67 and its 200-day moving average is $92.66. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.87 and a 52-week high of $185.48.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

About Five Below

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.